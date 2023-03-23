Picture this: it’s 1996, and you are waiting to watch your favorite music video from No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom, and suddenly the familiar voice of Kurt Loder shows up on your screen with an important MTV News Break. Remember the good ‘ole days?! Now MTV is just 24 straight hours of Ridiculousness and the horror docu-drama 16 and Pregnant.

But back then, MTV News was how you got the latest on all of those juicy celebrity feuds and everything you could ever need to know about Madonna. So when a teen-oriented drama takes place in 1996, not bringing up MTV News would be a missed opportunity.

Fortunately, nostalgia is always in, so ‘MTV News’ released a spoofy segment revolving around those missing teens from Yellowjackets. It also included a link that brings users to a very early internet page looking for the missing girls. Remember life before everything was only on social media? Me neither.

The clip begins, “Hi, I’m Kurt Loder with an MTV news brief. Today marks three months since the disappearance of the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets, the New Jersey girls soccer team whose plane — bound for the U.S. Championship in Seattle — seemingly vanished,” Loder says before referencing a bunch of fun ’90s trivia.

You might be thinking, does Kurt Loder age? Yes, but aging doesn’t matter anymore, thanks to deep fake tech. Loder himself was impressed by the news broadcast that perfectly mimicked the style of his iconic ’90s reports.

So this is deepfake… https://t.co/1LPzQAh0Nm — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) March 22, 2023

Season two of Yellowjackets will pick up in the dead of winter, where the team is still awaiting their rescue while trying to survive each other. Showrunners have teased that this season will be a lot darker than the first, which was already pretty dang dark! Maybe next season they can do a quick crossover with Daria.

Yellowjackets return this Sunday, March 26th on Showtime.