Marco Rubio Refuses To Say That He Won’t Accept NRA Donations When Challenged By A Florida Shooting Survivor

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) didn’t face a friendly audience at the CNN Town Hall where teenage survivors of the Florida school shooting have demanded action. A grieving father already took him to task over the senator’s “pathetically weak” remarks on guns, and later, teen survivor Cameron Kasky — who has previously “shamed” lawmakers who accept NRA money — challenged Rubio on his own millions of dollars in donations from the gun lobby.

Kasky asked, “Senator Rubio, can you tell me now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?” Rubio appeared to anticipate the question, but he still didn’t give Kasky the answer that he desired. Instead, the Republican senator stressed the importance of supporting those who “buy into my agenda” and continued:

“I do support the Second Amendment … I do support any law that would keep any guns out of the hands of a deranged killer … The influence of these groups come not from money. I will always accept the help of anyone who agrees with my agenda.”

In other words, Rubio may have refused to directly answer Kasky’s answer, but he made his position plenty clear. He’s still like to keep that A+ NRA rating.

