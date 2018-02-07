Eagle-eyed The Good Place fans noticed a few Easter Eggs in the season two finale that theoretically put that show in the same fictional universe with Park and Recreation, with which it shares several writers, most notably creator Mike Schur.
When I tweeted about this yesterday, I got a very interesting question in response:
My initial reaction was to say that Leslie Knope would, of course, make it into The Good Place, and that Chris Traeger might. But then various fans started arguing for or against different characters, so I decided to break it down, regular by regular, considering all their behavior throughout the series, including the decade-spanning series finale, followed at the end of the article by comments from Schur himself, who created all these people, as well as the rules for The Good Place:
LESLIE KNOPE
Good Place argument: She’s one of the most pure-hearted, selfless, compassionate characters in the history of television. Would do anything for the people she cares about, and would even go the extra mile for people she hates (like the people of Eagleton, or even Jeremy Jamm). Accomplished miracles both great (saving the economies of multiple towns, creating a new national park) and small (getting Ron to be her friend). Ideally, the kind of person the points system was designed to reward.
Bad Place argument: The finale implies that she’s the President of the United States a few decades into the future (or else First Lady to Ben), and only one POTUS has ever gotten into The Good Place, thanks to all the moral compromises required to do the job. Was frequently mean to Garry. Could also be kind of terrifying to be friends when it came to gift-buying time, and her motives were occasionally suspect even when she was doing good things.
Verdict: She’s in. If Leslie did become POTUS, she somehow was able to do it without forsaking her beliefs. Also, the very first thing she would do upon admission to The Good Place would be petitioning to have the rules become much less strict, so that all her friends could be there, too. Because as it stands now…
RON SWANSON
Good Place argument: Fundamentally decent, self-sufficient, would also go the extra mile for the people he cared about. Never did any of the many douchey things we see as signifiers of Bad Place behavior. Worked with his hands, built things from scratch, lived off the land.
Bad Place argument: A bit too much of a loner. Most of his biggest professional accomplishments were the result of Leslie’s efforts. Couldn’t resist falling for awful women named Tammy.
Verdict: Probably out. Again, the bar is absurdly, unfairly high, and while Ron’s motivations were mostly impeccable, I don’t feel like his actions get him close to admittance.
BEN WYATT
Good Place argument: The perfect partner for Leslie, and thus deserving of at least partial credit for her greatness. A great guy who devoted his life to public service, and was willing to publicly admit to liking Garry.
Bad Place argument: If Leslie wasn’t POTUS, he was, and he seems less likely to have remained utterly pure in the job. A bit indecisive and neurotic. Loves calzones, doesn’t love Lil Sebastian.
Verdict: He’s the closest thing Parks had to a Chidi. I don’t think he makes it, much to Leslie’s dismay.
APRIL LUDGATE
Good Place argument: Spends her entire adult life in public service, including a long career helping other people achieve their own professional dreams. A good friend, good wife, good mother.
Bad Place argument: She would probably much rather go here. Also, really tormented Ann, Garry, and others.
Verdict: She’d not only go directly to The Bad Place, she’d be running it within a week, with Orrin as her number two.
ANDY DWYER
Good Place argument: Sweet guy without any real malice in his heart. Spent a lot of time helping Ben funnel money to deserving charities, made lots of kids happy in his role as Johnny Karate. Good friend, husband, and eventually father.
Bad Place argument: Was pretty terrible for the first three decades of his life, until Leslie’s goodness encouraged him to become a better person. Mean to Garry, and especially to Kyle.
Verdict: Andy grew enormously over the run of the show, but he racked up a lot of negative points from before we met him through the end of the first season, and I don’t think he did enough after to overcome that rough start. He’s out.
ANN PERKINS
Good Place argument: Nurse and public health official, good friend to Leslie, kind and compassionate, even got April to like her by the end.
Bad Place argument: Dated Andy. Dated Brendanawicz. Dated the Douche. Dated lots of awful guys. Did she accomplish enough to qualify?
Verdict: That last question ruins her chances, I think. We’re told Good Place admission is for “the cream of the crop,” and letting Ann in opens the floodgates to a large chunk of the world’s medical professionals. She should be, but she won’t.
TOM HAVERFORD
Good Place argument: Learned to use his hustler powers for good instead of evil over time, becoming a valuable ally to Leslie and others. Married well with Lucy, built a book empire that inspired many. Great wardrobe. Created DJ Roomba.
Bad Place argument: Went into business with Jean-Ralphio. Dated Mona Lisa. Dated Tammy 2. Calls forks “food rakes.” Invented Snake Juice. Mean to Garry.
Verdict: His affiliation with the Saperstein siblings alone is probably too much to overcome, on top of the fact that he’s innately selfish, even if Leslie and others were able to bring out better qualities in him. He’s out.
DONNA MEAGLE
Good Place argument: Devoted her later years to raising and donating money for school-related charities. A good friend to those who gained her trust. Kind to Garry.
Bad Place argument: Like Ron, deeply private. Like Tom, spent much of her life preferring to treat herself over treating others.
Verdict: Could be a Mindy St. Clair-type situation on a smaller scale: her sins weren’t that grand, but nor were her charitable works quite enough on their own to get her in. Unfortunately, likely gets Bad Placed with most of the others.
GARRY GERGICH
Good Place argument: Fundamentally kind husband, father, and friend. Beloved mayor who served Pawnee for decades. Endured his colleagues’ many barbs with humility and grace. Gifted artist.
Bad Place argument: Mayor of Pawnee is largely a ceremonial job. Said “murinal” that one time. Had a fart attack.
Verdict: I feel like Garry would have the fewest negative points of any regular on the show. Did he accomplish enough to get in? I say why not? He was always dreaming of a long and glorious retirement with Gail; maybe that happens in the afterlife instead.
CHRIS TRAEGER
Good Place argument: Perhaps even more superhumanly energetic than Leslie. Relentlessly positive, which tended to bring out positivity in others (even, occasionally, April). His body was like a microchip, and he aspired be the first human to live to 150, which would give him plenty of time to rack up points.
Bad Place argument: What did he do, exactly? Ben did most of the work in their state budget partnership. Seemed to be a solid city manager, but his accomplishments were quickly eclipsed by Ben’s. Left the government to be a university administrator, which is noble but also not inherently Good Place-y. Played an unfortunately large role in expansion of the use of “literally” to mean the opposite of “literally.” Didn’t stop pooping when he told himself to.
Verdict: As mentioned above, my initial impulse was to suggest that Chris had the best chance after Leslie. I’m not so sure now. Great intentions, but were his accomplishments enough? Also, I can see the “literally” issue being the kind of thing that would consistently eat away at whatever positive points he accumulated.
CRAIG MIDDLEBROOKS
Good Place argument: Ran the Parks department well after Ron retired. Innately a good guy, despite his abrasive presentation.
Bad Place argument: Very difficult to be around a lot of the time.
Verdict: Nah. But his yelling can be someone else’s Bad Place punishment.
MARK BRENDANAWICZ
Good Place argument: Who was he again?
Bad Place argument: Who was he again?
Verdict: So unmemorable, Ann didn’t even have a Bad Ex-Boyfriend box for him that one time she made boxes for all of them. He’d wind up in The Bad Place, but mostly spend an eternity being ignored.
Finally, I asked Schur what he thought. He responded:
Leslie is first-ballot. Garry is probable, based on the fact that his only real mistakes were well-intentioned clumsiness. Everyone else is under consideration, but to varying degrees have dicey prospects.
And Jamm. Jamm gets in no problem.
So there you have it: a system for eternal reward or damnation so stringent, it might accept maybe only two characters out of one of the kindest and most generous collections of fictional characters ever put on television. That’s rough.
What does everybody else think? Who’s in, and who’s out?
Looking forward to your post-season interview with Schur now that he has resurfaced.
Leslie was almost certainly embezzling money through the Parks department in order to pay for all those presents, binders and banners so I don’t think she will make it to the Good Place.
There isn’t a Good Place good enough for Lil Sebastian.
Never did any of the many douchey things we see as signifiers of Bad Place behavior.
Are we forgetting the episode where he selfishly decides the appreciation picnic is only going to be a beer and barbecue affair and then proceeds to take his ball and go home when people don’t automatically accept this is the best idea?
But he reforms at the end of the episode! And has a selfless act to reward the Parks people even though it’s not something he’d prefer to do.
I feel like a lot of the seemingly innocuous bad place negative points are aimed to Tom’s exact fictional behavior. Like everything he did could have been in the Hall of Low-Grade Crappiness in the Museum of Human Misery. I also think he aspired for a LOT of his actions to qualify for that Hall.
Also, Chris Traeger never misused lit-rally. When he said lit-rally. It was because the thing he was referring to was lit-rally the best ever for him, and he was truly enthusiastic about it.
If Schur’s verdict was the short paragraph at the end, who rendered the individual verdicts?
Me.
Confusing:
Yeah, I would suggest Alan clarifies this. definitely thought the verdicts were written by Schur… until I saw there was one for Brandanewicz and then figured no way he wrote that.
Hard no’s: Saperstein siblings , Joan Callamezzo, & Brendanowicz ( for almost getting the show cancelled due to his awfulness)
Possible yes : Bobby Newport who was a kind hearted simpleton who didn’t want to be mayor and even said Leslie would be great
Bobby Newport is Jason Mendoza with money.
The “SoCal Low-Cal Calzone Zone” is a perfect restaurant for The Good Place, and someone’s gotta run it. So, for that reason alone, Ben Wyatt has to get in.
With Jerry :)
The Low-Cal Calzone Zone is a perfect restaurant for the ~fake~ good place we see in the show. I don’t think that inadvertently coming up with a demonic idea is scoring too many points.
Too harsh I think. This group presumably just goes on helping people the majority of their lives from what we learn, nearly all of them genuinely wanting to, which goes a long way. Ben will spend the majority of his life doing what Leslie does and was pretty great for the first part of his life too, so he’s a shoo-in. Sure Ron, April, and Tom are out because of their personalities, but I think Andy, Ann, Ben, and Chris are way WAYYYY in from the lives they lead. I find the idea of Ann being a worse person because of who she dated a little sexist-adjacent and irrelevant (you learn from dating flawed people, you can’t help who you love, it’s mainly great people who see the good in amoral ones, etc.), and I think everyone exaggerates how bad Andy was before S2. I know you normally skip most of S1, but his big episode is about how Ann assumes he won’t clean while she’s gone but he really always planned to and would do anything for her. He’s basically a way less criminal Jason Mendoza, who is so sweet and well-meaning he probably is near the line anyway.
But I think we’re heading toward the system was flawed, Eleanor/Chidi/Tahani/Jason were always good people inside as an ending. Until they tell us more about his past in fact, I really don’t think they’ve justified Chidi not getting in even under the current system. But even by the current rules, the Parks crew are generally better than the Good Place cast because of what the show is about.
A couple of thoughts…First – everyone commenting on this article, myself included, has put way too much thought into this (any thought is too much) and second after skimming your comment I assume that you missed the map that showed who was headed to the bad place as opposed to who was headed to the good place. If you saw that map then you would realize that not even Leslie is a shoe-in to get to the good place. Not sure what episode the map is in, but is was pretty much completely red with specs of green dots splattered here and there.
Totally agree that the thrust of the show is that the entire system is unjust. Both Chidi and, I would argue, Tahani just aren’t bad enough for their punishment. Michael even alluded to this conclusion in the finale.
Did people really find Mark to be that dull of a character? I had issues with season one as a whole, but I didn’t find Mark to be the reason for it really.
I believe that not only would Ben not get in to the Good Place that he would eventually become a Bad Place architect
From a Good Place perspective, Ben will never dig himself out of the Ice Town hole he dug for himself.
Man, I made a long comment about 8 side characters and Uproxx didn’t allow it? There were no swear words or overly graphic depictions. I said B-O-N-I-N-G about Tammy 2. Is that what nixed the comment?
Kind of surprised Leslie is a shoo-in. For all the good she did she could also be extremely petty, manipulative, and overbearing. While she would eventually figure out the right way to do stuff, she also brought a lot of carnage. The only reason she doesn’t get fired for brining a city employee to lie about her relationship is because BEN took the fall for her.
Garry is the only one who should get in. His only negative was lying about how he broke his arm, out of shame.
If Leslie goes to the Good Place, and in the Good Place you get to be with your soulmate, does Ben then get in automatically or is he not her soulmate? Or does she end up with a simulacrum of Ben ala Chidi from Elenor’s test?
Good Place: Joe (1st ballot), Barney, Diane Lewis, Lil Sebastian, Burley, Detlef Schrempf, All the Gergiches, Champion, Garth Blundin.
Bad Place: Joan Calamezzo, all Sapersteins, Sewage Joe, Dexhart, Grizzl execs, Feinstein, Tammy 1 and 2, Newport widow, Paunch burger execs
Medium Place: Jenn Barkley (she got Leslie elected to president, presumably).
Is Leslie really a selfless person though?
A lot of the time, Leslie seems to be more obsessed with the idea of being seen as selfless than actually being selfless. She would ignore and alienate (albeit temporarily) almost everyone close to her at some point during the show’s run in pursuit of obsessing over being perfect, which often caused the plot conflict for each episode. If anyone is the P&R equivilant of Chidi, it’s her.