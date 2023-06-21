You know things are bad when a guy nicknamed “The Mooch” thinks your public image has gone down the toilet.

Trump’s former White House Director of Communications, joined a CNN panel Tuesday night where he predicted his old boss’ imminent demise. Scaramucci, who spent a grand total of 11 days in Trump’s administration, touted his insider access to back up his claims that the former president is “unraveling” before our very eyes. First, he speculated that Trump may drop out of the 2024 presidential race if his numbers slip too low amongst Republican voters.

“I don’t think it’s a big enough dent, yet, but if those numbers really start to move, he’ll drop out of the race,” Scaramucci said. “He will not be able to handle an eviscerating defeat in Iowa or New Hampshire or South Carolina.”

Scaramucci guessed that if rivals like Governor Ron DeSantis or Chris Christie start gaining popularity with his MAGA base, he’ll conjure up an excuse to exit his campaign early to avoid embarrassment. That summation tracks with what we know of Trump’s fragile ego and isn’t all too surprising, but the more embarrassing bit of insight came when Scaramucci zeroed in on his former employer’s, how do we say this … schlubby appearance in TV interviews lately.

According to Scaramucci, the writing has been aerosolized on the wall.

“He’s physically unraveling. Just look at him,” Scaramucci continued. “Go back to the Brett Baier tape. He was probably using six cans of hairspray during the campaign, he’s probably using one now and he’s got to straighten this out. He’s a very image-conscious guy. You can tell that he’s unraveling. People who really know him can tell that this thing is starting to come undone on him.”

You can get The Mooch’s full two cents below:

(Via RawStory)