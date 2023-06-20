“Would you like to see a dead body?” It’s a meme making the rounds on Twitter, but it’s also an apt summary of Donald Trump’s latest on-air interview during which Fox News correspondent Bret Baier absolutely obliterated the former president’s ego.

In a sit-down with Baier scheduled to air over two consecutive nights on the network, Trump was questioned about his 2016 campaign slogan claiming he planned to surround himself with “only the best and most serious people.” Those people — a list that includes everyone from former Vice President Mike Pence to former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — have since turned on Trump, actively opposing his 2024 presidential run by either campaigning themselves or dragging his name through the mud. And when faced with that cold hard truth, not even his narcissistic ramblings about championing the “best economy the world has ever seen” and “defeating ISIS in four weeks” could save Trump’s operating delusion: “It’s not me, it’s them.”

For reference, here is a list of blistering burns Baier quoted to Trump’s tangerine-tinted jowls.

“Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you.”

“You mentioned National Security Advisor John Bolton? He’s not supporting you either.”

“You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr? He says you shouldn’t be president again. Calls you a ‘consummate narcissist and troubled man.'”

Your second Defense Secretary is not supporting you, called you ‘irresponsible.'”

Baier also listed out the many insults Trump has hurled at former cabinet members like Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, and Mick Mulvaney, slurs that range from “born with a very small brain,” to “milquetoast,” “born loser,” and “dumb as a rock.”

Baier’s biggest question at the end of this roasting session? “Why did you hire all of them to begin with?” The answer was less entertaining than watching a stunned, open-mouthed Trump gulp air like a dying fish, but you watch his response below.