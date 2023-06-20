Unlike other Republican candidates, Chris Christie has not held back when it comes to taking swings at Donald Trump, so the former New Jersey governor was ready for action when he joined CBS Mornings to tackle Trump’s latest interview with Bret Baier.

During the calamitous exchange, which no doubt gave Trump’s legal team several headaches, the former president claimed he was “too busy” to go through all of the boxes that were moved to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. As Trump would have you believe, some classified materials just happened to get mixed in with his pants and shirts, and well, he didn’t just have the time to sort through it all, you know?

Christie wasn’t having it, and he doesn’t think voters will either. “Does anybody in America believe this?” Christie opined before suggesting Trump’s priorities were elsewhere.

Via The Hill:

“Look, I think the problem is going to be, for him over time, is that people are just not going to buy it,” the 2024 presidential hopeful and former New Jersey governor said. “And when you think about how many days of golf he’s played since he left office, maybe he could have skipped a couple of rounds of golf and gone through the boxes to respond to a subpoena from a grand jury.”

Unfortunately for Christie, a large of swatch of Republicans do believe Trump. The former president continues to be the frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination. However, the situation could get very fluid very soon. Trump is already set to face trial for his mishandling of classified documents in August, and based on the damning evidence in the federal indictment, he could be knocked out of the race before it even begins.

(Via The Hill)