Donald Trump’s two-part interview with Fox News correspondent Bret Baier has devolved into an unintentional comedy bit and the folks over on Morning Joe are eating it up.

After Trump embarrassed himself by displaying how absolutely clueless he is about his own hard stance on drug-related crime, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had a good laugh together over the former president’s complete incompetence. The pair played a clip from Baier’s interview which saw the Fox News correspondent quizzing Trump on his new policy that, if enacted should he become president, would seek the death penalty for people convicted on drug charges. At first, Trump touted his pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, a Mississippi woman sentenced to life in prison for her involvement with a drug trafficking ring. Johnson served 21 years of her sentence before Kim Kardashian helped to persuade Trump to commute her sentence. But, under his new plan, Johnson likely would have faced the death penalty following her conviction. When Baier mentioned that fact to Trump his response was a stunned, “Huh?” seeming to indicate he doesn’t fully understand his own policy.

But that momentary glimpse into the hollow shell that is Trump’s brain — plus Baier’s own incredulous reaction — had Scarborough and Brzezinski dissolving into an on-air giggle fit while trying to make sense of the former president’s cluelessness.

“I’m thinking Brett Baier and Jonathan Swan [NYT political reporter] should get together and have drinks and compare notes,” Scarborough began. “He’s so lost. Trump is so clueless about the fact that he’s bragging about commuting the sentence of a woman that his new policy would’ve killed.”

You can watch the full segment below: