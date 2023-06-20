It’s been pointed out that technically Donald Trump could still run for president from prison. That’s looking more and more like it may happen. Not only is mishandling classified government documents, with which he’s been charged, a serious offense, but the big guy keeps making it easier for prosecutors to prosecute him. On Sunday, Fox News aired a sit-down with Trump in which he basically came out and confessed. Even conservative commentators can’t believe how dumb that was.

As per Mediaite, after the interview aired, far right folks like Erick Erickson took to Twitter to just marvel at Trump’s lack of smarts. “Guys, Trump admitted on TV tonight he withheld documents from the grand jury,” Erickson wrote. “Game over, legally. What an idiot.”

Erickson, who is a former Georgia attorney, expanded on his thoughts in a Substack post entitled “That Was Not Smart.” “Trump had only one of two choices: hand over the documents or challenge the subpoena. He did not do the latter, so he had to do the former,” he wrote. Erickson also argued that his excuse — that he was “very busy” and needed to organize his personal belongings — was absolutely “not a defense to a grand jury subpoena.”

Ed Morrissey, a member of the conservative blog Hot Air, couldn’t believe this crap either.

“The first rule of Federal Indictment Club is: you don’t talk about your case. And the second rule of Federal Indictment Club is … REALLY don’t do this,” Morrissey wrote. “Did Trump just admit to obstruction — on national television?”

Chris Christie also slammed Trump over the interview, but that wasn’t as surprising: The former New Jersey governor is not only running against him for the 2024 GOP ticket, but he’s made his campaign all about mercilessly roasting him. Still, even he couldn’t believe how bad Trump’s excuse was.