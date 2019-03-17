Warner Bros. Television

The horrific terrorist attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand have inspired thoughtful reflection on the effects of anti-Muslim rhetoric, but it’s also, somehow, inspired hateful doubling down. One public figure who did not offer even the minimal “thoughts and prayers” was Frasier Anning, an Australian senator with a history of targeting immigrants. Anning went in front of cameras to blame the Muslims victims for inspiring the wrath of white supremacists, calling them “the real cause of bloodshed.”

So it was, for some, fairly satisfying to see Anning get hit in the back of the head with an egg by a teen.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

The incident called to mind the famous video of bigot king Richard Spencer being cold-cocked by a random passerby on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The difference, though, was Anning then immediately punched his egg-wielding assailant in the face, only to fall down while others tried to restrain him. The teen was dubbed “eggboy” and called a hero for standing up to prejudice in the loopiest way possible.