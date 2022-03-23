Donald Trump Jr. wants to be the next tech billionaire. And his plan to do just that isn’t by attempting to become the next Google or Apple, or even the next Facebook or Twitter—as his father has so desperately wanted with TRUTH Social (where he has posted exactly once). Nope, Junior wants to become the next… Matt Drudge?

Unless you watched Impeachment, the latest season of American Crime Story, you’re probably thinking: “Wait, who is Matt Drudge again?” He’s basically a blogger whose name became front-page news in the 1990s for breaking the news that Bill Clinton had engaged in a scandalous affair with a White House intern. Some additional scoops followed, but Drudge’s relevance in today’s 24/7 news and social media-led world is waning, and Junior’s hoping to swoop in and scavenge what’s leftover.

As Axios reports, his plan is to create a news aggregation app that mobile users in particular can keep handy to keep up with what’s happening in the news (or at least what they determine to be “news”). Called MxM News (for Minute-by-Minute), Axios writes that the company “is looking to disrupt the mobile news space similar to how Drudge disrupted web publishing and Fox News disrupted cable television in the 1990s.”

Wow—those are two terrible outlets to want to emulate, but to each his own.

Tired of the monopoly that Apple News and Big Tech has over your news? Download my new app right now for free. Mainstream News without Mainstream Bias right from your iPhone! https://t.co/OzwhCiyL2d pic.twitter.com/ppmcMhBH5C — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2022

Whether or not Junior fails, it’s hard to imagine that MxM News could be as abject a failure as TRUTH Social, the long-threatened social media network that Trump the Elder created and has attempted to launch on a few different occasions now, with each attempt seemingly more disastrous than the time before. It’s gotten so bad that not even the former president, who was permanently banned from Twitter more than a year ago over his role in the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, isn’t even using his own site anymore. Add TRUTH Social the very, very long list of failed Trump businesses—and maybe keep a space open for MxM News while you’re at it, just in case.

(Via Axios)