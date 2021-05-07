After initially scrapping his plans for a season of American Crime Story focused on Bill Clinton’s impeachment, Ryan Murphy has confirmed that American Crime Story: Impeachment is not only back on track, but being closely monitored by executive producer Monica Lewinsky, who probably knows a thing or two about the scandalous moment in presidential history.

During the premiere party for the final season of Pose, Murphy made it clear that Lewinsky has been an active participant in the show’s production. “She’s involved with every script, gives a lot of insights and thoughts,” Murphy told Variety. “The great thing about the story that we’re telling is it’s Monica’s story, which I think needs to be told. Just like [in The People v. O.J. Simpson] we showed Marcia Clark in a different way, that’s what we’re doing with Monica.”

After originally announcing the series back in 2018, Murphy quickly backed away from the project after realizing it would be “gross” to do the show without Lewinsky’s input, which he personally told her at a party. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do,'” Murphy recalls saying. “If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.'”

Clearly, Murphy made good on his promise because the show is on its way to FX and has locked down its cast. Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford, will play Linda Tripp, Lewinsky, and Paula Jones, respectively.

