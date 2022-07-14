Elon Musk’s quest to buy-and-not-buy Twitter (in a $44 million deal) has turned into a real cluster. The Tesla CEO appears to have decided — on a whim or maybe while stoned — that it would be cool to own a big-time social media platform. He then decided to abandon ship (while pretending that he never knew bot accounts were a problem) and started a ragingly public war about it, on Twitter no less, and everything has gone to court while Twitter determines to force the deal into existence.

That’s a sure sign that things won’t go well for this deal no matter whether it goes through, but somewhere along the way, Elon (who ‘snow the bio dad to more kids than Nick Cannon’s got) decided to respond to a lengthy thread from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal with a poop emoji. Not the most mature approach, and now, that poop tweet is now part of the court proceedings.

As the New York Post details, Twitter cited the poop tweet as an example of how Musk “disparaged Twitter and the deal,” which has affected the platform’s share price.

Twitter’s legal team had presented the tweet and others as evidence that Musk had “violated his obligations” under the original merger deal in which he agreed to buy the social media company. “Since signing the merger agreement, Musk has repeatedly disparaged Twitter and the deal, creating business risk for Twitter and downward pressure on its share price,” Twitter’s attorneys argue in the complaint filed on Tuesday.

And in response to a tweet that relayed this court-related news, Musk’s explanation is that he was accusing Agrawal’s bot-explanation as pure “bs.” And yep, another poop emoji did happen.

💩 = bs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

There’s no telling how this will all shake out in court, but it can’t be promising for Musk, but he’s all kinds of distracted with all of his love children, and the same goes for his dad, Errol Musk. Family!