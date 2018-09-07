Good morning: here's Elon Musk smoking a joint on the Joe Rogan podcast 25 minutes ago $TSLA pic.twitter.com/clvnofN1lK — Thomas Seal (@TW_Seal) September 7, 2018

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down with Joe Rogan late Thursday night on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, for a candid interview which — given the current state of affairs — may or may not have made his stockholders sleep any easier at night. During the two-and-a-half-hour-long live feed, the two discussed a number of topics ranging from Musk’s ideas for an electric plane and artificial intelligence to his history of questionable tweeting habits.

Oh, and they also smoked a blunt together and threw back some whiskey!

When Rogan, who happens to be an outspoken advocate for the legalization of marijuana, offered the blunt to Musk, the billionaire playboy first asked whether it was a joint or a cigar. “Yeah, I think I tried one once,” he said, when it was confirmed that it was indeed a cigarette containing marijuana and Rogan asked if he had ever used before.

“You probably can’t because of stockholders,” Rogan joked, to which Musk reasoned, “I mean it’s legal, right?”

Legal or not, it goes without saying that Twitter had a damn field day with Elon Musk smoking marijuana.

