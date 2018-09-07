Elon Musk Smoked A Blunt And Drank Whiskey With Joe Rogan During A Live Podcast Interview

#Tesla
News & Culture Writer
09.07.18

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down with Joe Rogan late Thursday night on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, for a candid interview which — given the current state of affairs — may or may not have made his stockholders sleep any easier at night. During the two-and-a-half-hour-long live feed, the two discussed a number of topics ranging from Musk’s ideas for an electric plane and artificial intelligence to his history of questionable tweeting habits.

Oh, and they also smoked a blunt together and threw back some whiskey!

View this post on Instagram

SAVE THE WORLD JRE #1169 #freakparty

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on

When Rogan, who happens to be an outspoken advocate for the legalization of marijuana, offered the blunt to Musk, the billionaire playboy first asked whether it was a joint or a cigar. “Yeah, I think I tried one once,” he said, when it was confirmed that it was indeed a cigarette containing marijuana and Rogan asked if he had ever used before.

“You probably can’t because of stockholders,” Rogan joked, to which Musk reasoned, “I mean it’s legal, right?”

Legal or not, it goes without saying that Twitter had a damn field day with Elon Musk smoking marijuana.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tesla
TAGSElon MuskJOE ROGANtesla

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP