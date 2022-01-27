Gwyneth Paltrow
Getty Image
Viral

To The Surprise Of Absolutely No One, Gwyneth Paltrow Is Pushing NFTs Now, And The Internet Is Having A Field Day

by: Twitter

After Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon‘s embarrassing attempt to push NFTs during Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, you’d think celebrities would steer clear of the crypto controversy for a moment. But, nope, here comes Gwyneth Paltrow diving straight into NFT waters. The Goop entrepreneur and retired MCU actress got in on the Bored Ape action on Thursday by promoting the NFTs on her Twitter account.

Unlike Reese Witherspoon, Paltrow’s enthusiasm for NFTs has so far been tame, but that didn’t stop the dunks from furiously flying in as people reacted to the wellness guru getting in on the scheme. We’re talking about a woman who claimed a year into a pandemic that she popularized people wearing masks. Not to mention, the time she said she invented yoga. When you think about it, it’s actually amazing that Paltrow waited this long before hawking crypto. Although, in fairness, she was busy selling vagina scented candles that or may not be at risk of explosion.

“It’s really incredible that Gwyneth Paltrow would soil her good name by getting involved in an ugly scam designed to fleece total imbeciles,” MKupperman sarcastically tweeted. “Who could have predicted it?”

“Cannot express how on brand it is for Gwyneth Paltrow to be into pyramid schemes,” tweeted another user.

You can see the ongoing avalanche of dunks on Paltrow below:

(Via Gwyneth Paltrow on Twitter)

×