After Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon‘s embarrassing attempt to push NFTs during Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, you’d think celebrities would steer clear of the crypto controversy for a moment. But, nope, here comes Gwyneth Paltrow diving straight into NFT waters. The Goop entrepreneur and retired MCU actress got in on the Bored Ape action on Thursday by promoting the NFTs on her Twitter account.

Unlike Reese Witherspoon, Paltrow’s enthusiasm for NFTs has so far been tame, but that didn’t stop the dunks from furiously flying in as people reacted to the wellness guru getting in on the scheme. We’re talking about a woman who claimed a year into a pandemic that she popularized people wearing masks. Not to mention, the time she said she invented yoga. When you think about it, it’s actually amazing that Paltrow waited this long before hawking crypto. Although, in fairness, she was busy selling vagina scented candles that or may not be at risk of explosion.

“It’s really incredible that Gwyneth Paltrow would soil her good name by getting involved in an ugly scam designed to fleece total imbeciles,” MKupperman sarcastically tweeted. “Who could have predicted it?”

It's really incredible that Gwyneth Paltrow would soil her good name by getting involved in an ugly scam designed to fleece total imbeciles. Who could have predicted it pic.twitter.com/Dz8fqeKD7n — MKupperman (@MKupperman) January 27, 2022

“Cannot express how on brand it is for Gwyneth Paltrow to be into pyramid schemes,” tweeted another user.

cannot express how on brand it is for gwyneth paltrow to be into pyramid schemes https://t.co/g4yZvfhTfe — felix (@nellacerniera_) January 27, 2022

You can see the ongoing avalanche of dunks on Paltrow below:

I have always said that Gwyneth Paltrow is going to be one of the four horsewomen of the apocalypse and I was clearly justified. pic.twitter.com/BlDunulYWf — Diego 🤡 (@hoodratdiego) January 27, 2022

leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow to join every single mlm pyramid scheme ponzi cult she can get her hands on https://t.co/xJFkMMbcaB — C:users𝗺𝐢𝙣𝙖𝙨🌱 (@minasdotnet) January 27, 2022

replies to this are awesome. hundreds of the saddest guys imaginable shooting their one shot ever with gwyneth paltrow. https://t.co/kCGSsZtDJF — kim possible facts (@kimpossiblefact) January 27, 2022

gwyneth paltrow ape nft is my 9/11 — stasi (@tylerdurdengf) January 27, 2022

in fairness gwyneth paltrow is the least surprising celebrity to promote this https://t.co/vKgT0BhNBN — matt (@mattxiv) January 27, 2022

.@GwynethPaltrow doesn’t tweet for three years. Then discovers crypto. Buys ape. Maybe we are in a super cycle after all. https://t.co/rAzPzOP3d8 — Tatiana Koffman 💭 (@tatianakoffman) January 27, 2022

Congrats @GwynethPaltrow on your ape. I made this for you. pic.twitter.com/Zi3n3uXoEZ — thΞdink.ethᵍᵐ de' Medici (@thedink_dot_eth) January 27, 2022

(Via Gwyneth Paltrow on Twitter)