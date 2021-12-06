Gwyneth Paltrow is a multi-millionaire movie star who sells exploding vagina candles. She’s not the most relatable person — except for when it comes to her fuzzy memory about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s a lot of Marvel movies and shows, and there will continue to be a lot of Marvel movies and shows for the rest of our lives. It’s hard to keep track of them all, even (especially?) when you’ve been in eight of them.

Paltrow had no idea that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming; she forgot that she had met MCU co-star Sebastian Stan twice before; and Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige had to remind her that Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury (“What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him,” he told her). Her latest instance of being blissfully unaware about the MCU happened on Instagram, where she was asked for her thoughts on the Disney+ series Hawkeye. She replied, “No, what is that?”

Paltrow needs to ditch the goop Podcast and start one where she explains what she thinks various Marvel movies and shows are about without having seem them. I would subscribe just to hear her say the word “Quantumania.”

As for why she can’t keep track of all the Marvel movies she’s been in, Paltrow explained, “It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.” There is nothing to apologize for. Honestly? Respect.