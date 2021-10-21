Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand, Goop, sells a variety of vibrators, some for a reasonable $89, others for the “eat the rich and steal their sex toys” price of $1,249 (or only four interest-free payments of $312.25!). The Oscar-winning actress has been making the promotional rounds to discuss her Netflix show, Sex, Love, & goop, including an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Host Ellen DeGeneres wondered what Paltrow’s 15-year-old son, Moses, thinks about his mom discussing vibrators on TV. “Can I tell you the sweetest thing? This really happened,” she replied. “A few months ago, out of nowhere, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators. And then I realized no, this is great — you’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that’s great. You’re a feminist.’ I was like, ‘Thank you, my dear!’ It was so cute.” Maybe this actually happened, maybe it didn’t, but I hope it did and that it’s not another “Ruthkanda.”

Paltrow continued, “I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions. But the questions are pretty minimal.” That’s good parenting from Paltrow, which not be confused with Goop Parenting, their new clothing line for moms and dads.

You can watch the Ellen interview above.

