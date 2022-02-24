The headlines today are full of Russia’s declaration of war upon Ukraine (which is not being handled in the most graceful matter with commercials on CNN), and some famous people are giving takes that aren’t going over so well. John Cena apparently decided to, uh, promote Peacemaker in an ill-received tweet. And AnnaLynne McCord (90210, Nip/Tuck) is making an appearance that feels a lot like Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video and a subsequent celebrity-filled (and roundly-roasted) PSA that meant to take unprompted responsibility for unchecked racism in society.

AnnaLynne’s video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, though, is really something. She declared sorrow about not being Putin’s mother and how she couldn’t have protected him from perceived pain and, in turn, protected the world from his fury.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

This might be a poem? Here’s part of what what she professed to Putin:

“Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved. Helmed in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise. Of nations sitting peaceful under a night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy. Nothing would harm. I can’t imagine the stain. The soul-stealing pain. That the little boy, you must have seen. And believed. As the formulation of thought quickly thought… If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I’d have died to make you warm… Perhaps the torture of unwrit youth would not within your heart imbue ascription to such fealty against that world that seemed so cruel. Perhaps you would hold dear human life and on this night instead of Mother Russia you would call me. And I would set your mind quite free with the love that only a mother can give.”

Let’s just say that “the celebs are at it again” Dril-meme-tweet is making the rounds, and this is one of those things that is hard to believe is real.

And people are wondering if Gal Gadot’s feeling a little bit relieved.

Somewhere, Gal Gadot is breathing an enormous sigh of relief. https://t.co/fevVd16xS3 — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) February 24, 2022

Gal Gadot and her celebrity acapella group in shambles rn https://t.co/G4vK1oFp3w — syd (@fortunetaller_) February 24, 2022

This is like 200 times worse than that Gal Gadot Imagine thing https://t.co/Wz14xCzfyO — holyforkingshirtballs 🏳️‍🌈 (@forkingheck1) February 24, 2022

She really woke up and said 'I am going to make Twitter yearn for Gal Gadot to drop a song' https://t.co/bvKD5UW6Bl — uncahh jarms (@ElleRudd_) February 24, 2022

two seconds of this shit and it's worse than gal gadot singing imagine https://t.co/huihWUJ7es — paolo (@kingssmythe) February 24, 2022

Gal Gadot can breathe a sigh of relief https://t.co/rbEAj59pY4 — Bill Ahern (@WilliamAhern13) February 24, 2022

Also, people are marveling over the messiness of what they’re watching.

celebrity brain has reached new heights. this will never be topped https://t.co/jTPc47caSr — adrenaline vibe shift (@LingoUnbound) February 24, 2022

Oh my. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 24, 2022

girl, this is not the time for your spoken word poetry. — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 24, 2022