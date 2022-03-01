You know what Ukraine doesn’t need right now? A former action star trying to stage a convincing “both-sides” argument to downplay the current Russian invasion killing its citizens.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Steven Seagal shared his thoughts on pal Vladimir Putin’s attack on the democratic nation. Seagal, who has expressed his support for Putin and Russian policies in the past, lamented the fact that the two countries were at war, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict before suggesting a wild conspiracy theory to absolve his dictator bestie from any blame.

“Most of us have friends and family in Russia & Ukraine,” Seagal said. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

We’re not sure whether Seagal is suggesting the conflict is just fake news or he’s saying Putin is just idiotic enough to be duped into launching a full-scale invasion of another country. Either way, it’s a bizarre take on the situation, especially since, in the past, Seagal has been more than happy to support his martial arts buddy’s plans for world domination. Seagal was granted a Russian passport in 2017 and was appointed as a special envoy to the United States by the country a year later. His dual citizenship prompted Ukraine to ban him from the country for five years after Seagal publicly endorsed Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea. He would later appear at a Crimean concert put on by a pro-Putin biker club with ties to the separatist movement in Ukraine.

So, it seems pretty clear which side Seagal — who we’d like to remind everyone was born in Lansing, Michigan — falls on.