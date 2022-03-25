In what seems to be a totally normal reaction to an impending prison sentence from a man who claimed he was “remorseful” for his actions on Jan. 6th, convicted insurrectionist Adam Johnson is hosting a “going to prison” party before he heads behind bars.

Johnson was one of the many MAGA supporters who stormed the Capitol hoping to interfere with the democratic process of certifying the 2020 Presidential Election results which named Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. He was also, quite infamously, the man seen in photos posted to social media smiling while carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Capitol building after members of the mob ransacked her office. In November of 2021, Johnson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement with the caveat that he would spend 75 days in prison before serving one-year probation, doing 200 hours of community service, paying a $5,000 fine, and paying $500 in restitution — his part of the $1.5 million in damages done by Trump supporters that day.

During his sentencing, Johnson tried to appear remorseful for his actions, saying “I am not trying to shy away from the things I did. I am not trying to shy away from being guilty.” But obviously, the Florida resident doesn’t feel too bad about being a foot soldier in a poorly-planned coup because he recently returned to Facebook to announce he’s throwing himself a going to prison bash.

“Come help me celebrate my last Friday of freedom before I go to prison for the lamest charge in history,” the Facebook event states before listing Caddy’s Bradenton, a local bar and grill, as the meet-up site.

Johnson’s lawyer refused to comment on the party and the restaurant was apparently unaware of the event. However, it is, as of this time, still happening.

