When it comes to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, there are two images that immediately stand out from the violent attack: The QAnon Shaman waving an American flag spear in the halls of the Capitol, and Adam Johnson smiling and waving while carrying away House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s podium. As of today, both men have now been sentenced to time behind bars.

While appearing in federal court on Friday, Johnson, a stay-at-home father of five, was sentenced to 75 days in jail (and a $5,000 fine) for his participation in the January 6 attack. Like most of the protestors who’ve had to explain their actions in a courtroom, Johnson regretted his role in the Capitol riot when asked by the judge if he thought taking part in the mob was being a good “role model” for his children. Via NBC News:

Johnson, speaking to the court on Friday, said he’d been “nothing but cooperative” with the government since his arrest, and said his actions demonstrated that he was apologetic and was “ashamed” to have been a part of the Capitol riot. Johnson said he recognized that if he did what he did in another country, he’d be “on a firing wall instead of a courtroom.” He claimed he had no intent to harm Pelosi. “If I did find her, I would ask for a selfie with her, if anything,” Johnson said.

Federal prosecutors wanted Johnson to serve 90 days, but his legal team was able to secure some leniency by arguing prison time would negatively impact his children and that he received “extra scrutiny” because he happened to grab Pelosi’s podium.

“Arguably, if he latched onto some other piece of government furniture for his photo opportunity jail time would not even be a consideration,” Johnson’s attorneys wrote in a filing.

(Via NBC News)