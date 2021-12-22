Hard to believe it’s almost been a year since Donald Trump whipped-up a crowd of his supporters, who then stormed the Capitol building, leading to five deaths. Since Jan. 6, the former president has hardly backed off his baseless claims of voter fraud. All the while, hundreds of supporters, from the QAnon Shaman to influencers to Bob’s Burgers voice actors, have seen their lives turned upside down, all while he does little but give ranty wedding toasts and fail at blogging. But he has big plans for that day’s first anniversary.

As per Insider, Trump released one of his glorified press statements that would have been a tweet storm had he not been banned from the service. In it, he railed against what he called the “Unselect Committee” of representatives investigating the lead-up to Jan. 6. There were also a lot of lies about the 2020 election, none of which were new.

But the big news was that he had a big event to ring in that time his violent fans tried, and failed, to overturn Democracy and hang his vice president. “I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more,” Trump wrote. “Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.”

The news came shortly after Pennsylvania representative Scott Perry, a key player in Trump’s attempts to overturn the will of that state’s voters, became the latest crony to defy the Jan. 6 committee. Perhaps he too will follow in the footsteps of Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, both of whom were held in contempt of Congress and may very well be jailbound.

In his press statement, Trump wondered why the Jan. 6 committee isn’t spending more time investigating the voter fraud claims that got him and his lawyers laughed out of dozens of courts, many of them Republican-led.

“Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close,” Trump wrote. “The only thing they can do is not talk about it. Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit.”

Perhaps Trump forgot that his own Homeland Security officials deemed the 2020 election the “most secure in history.”

(Via Insider)