While most of us would love to never have to interact with Jared Kushner in person at any point in our lives, former president Donald Trump is reportedly annoyed that the 6’ 3” version of the doll from The Boy who he calls his son-in-law is trying to distance himself from the Trump name. While reports are swirling that Jared and Ivanka Trump are getting tired of hearing her pops bitch and moan about the “stolen” 2020 election, #45 seems more annoyed about being ghosted by Jared than his own flesh-and-blood (if that is indeed what Trumps are made of).

While appearing on Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday night, CNN anchor Jim Acosta—the man who recently dubbed Tucker Carlson the Fox News ‘Bullsh*t Factory’ Employee Of The Month—reported that people close to Trump say he’s grumbling about feeling “used” by slumlord-turned-failed Middle East peacemaker Kushner.

“It sounds as that Jared and Ivanka are trying to treat Trump as the coffee boy in all of this. I never thought I would see that day. I did talk to a long-time Trump adviser today who said, ‘You know what, Trump feels used by Jared Kushner.’ There’s a twist, Anderson, that I don’t know if we would ever see—Trump feeling used in all of this. But listen, as for Jared and Ivanka trying to distance themselves: Keep in mind, I don’t want to go over all of the history in the last four years, but Jared was in charge of Middle East peace in the Trump administration. He had a heavy hand in the COVID response. He was working on, you know, the border wall. He was a campaign adviser and so on. There’s no rehab tour. There’s no PR spinning. There’s no separation that can be put in place between Trump and Jared and Ivanka that is going to wash the blood of January 6th off of their designer suits. It’s just not going to happen. And I think Jared and Ivanka can try this, but I don’t think they’re fooling anybody. I think a lot of people out there see their failures tied very tightly to the failures of former president Donald Trump.”

Acosta also reminded viewers that there were photos from January 6th that showed Ivanka with her father, so it’s clear that she knows exactly what happened on that day. “They could tell all,” Acosta said. “They could tell the public how sorry they are about January 6th and what happened to this country. And until they do that, should anybody really take them seriously? I think not.”

You can watch the full clip below.

(Via Raw Story)