Jim Jordan is an elected lawmaker, but he doesn’t appear to do much lawmaking. Instead he appears to spend most of his time spouting pro-Trump talking points on TV, being a nuisance during congressional hearings, and making dunkable tweets. His viral tweets follow a similar pattern: He writes something short yet combative, all but begging for derision. And derided they are, with everyone hopping on such classics as him claiming that Dr. Fauci will “ban” people saying “Merry Christmas,” that the GOP had become more blue collar, and his state of Ohio should “ban all vaccines mandates,” including the many ones that aren’t controversial with anyone.

On Wednesday, he outdid himself, by doing next to nothing. His tweet had but one word: “Trump.”

Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 9, 2022

What was the occasion? Was it the former president “joking” about a plan to turn Russia and China on each other that was so moronic not even a child would say it in public? Was it because he was begging his supporters for money again, this time because his private plane went kaput? Was it his effusive praise for a wildly unpopular world leader who launched a baseless invasion on a neighboring country? Who knows how the mind of Matt Gaetz’s bestie works?

Whatever the intention, it worked. Like clockwork, everyone made fun of Jim Jordan. Some responded with their own one-word tweets.

Bootlicker — Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) March 9, 2022

Fraud. — Real Housecat Hans (@tuxedohans) March 9, 2022

Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 9, 2022

Others inferred meaning he may not have intended.

Evidently they are taking cellmate requests? — OutdoorDad (@OutdoorDad05) March 9, 2022

Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 9, 2022

Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 9, 2022

This is the extent of the ideas coming from the big but shrinking MAGA lane of the Party. It isn’t rooted in anything beyond the personality of one man. And because of that, it’s the past, not the future. The GOP will keep getting beat if this is the message—and it should. https://t.co/WMr4uCJqkB — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) March 10, 2022

Who’s been the worst Prez ever, Gym? https://t.co/RQKsORcWWO — TG (@TG22110) March 10, 2022

At least Jim Jordan is finally identifying an abuser https://t.co/lmJ1oPIyqb — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) March 10, 2022

Who loves Putin and hates democracy? https://t.co/fsh5vqwi2I — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) March 9, 2022

Rape-enabler with a one word tweet about a rapist who he worships like a cult leader. Perfect. https://t.co/U2ICg5VVgA — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@SpiroAgnewGhost) March 9, 2022

Who was the stupidest president in US history? https://t.co/z5pqFgTPH8 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 9, 2022

There were other jokes.

New GOP platform just dropped https://t.co/iCKnNkPqNV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2022

In any case, Jordan is busy trying to dodge the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, probably because he’s done such a poor job pretending he wasn’t involved in it.

(Via Raw Story)