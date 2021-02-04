Getty Image
Viral

Jim Jordan Claimed The Republican Party Had Become More Blue Collar, And People Couldn’t Help But Call BS

by: Twitter

Jim Jordan has a habit of writing easily dunkable tweets. He once claimed the Founding Fathers would be against enacting restrictions during a once-in-a-century pandemic. He said Dr. Fauci would cancel Christmas. They’re lowest-common-denominator statements, easily debunked, and, perhaps, all too easy to mock, too. But that didn’t stop people from having fun with the Ohio representative’s latest self-parody of a tweet.

“The Republican Party is no longer the ‘wine and cheese’ party,” Jordan averred online. “It’s the beer and blue jeans party.”

The representative — who’s made a name for himself as a stubborn Trump loyalist — seems to be referring to how the GOP is now at war with itself. On one side are the traditionalists, like former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who want to return to normal after four years of Trump. On the other are Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene who traffic in conspiracy theories and are attempting to keep the Trump vibe alive even after his exit from the presidency.

But again, these Jordan tweets aren’t hard to pick apart, though, again, that didn’t stop anyone from doing so anyway.

Some pointed out that the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol last month weren’t exactly your average blue collar schmo. Some didn’t even wear jeans.

Some called out his fake-populism.

Or the Republican Party’s deference to the rich.

Among them the last Republican president.

And many did what they always did when Jordan says or does anything: They reminded him of his shameful actions as the assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

Others reminded him that, these days, wine and cheese are cheaper than jeans.

Besides, slandering cheese is just wrong.

But hey, at least this time everyone wasn’t saying he was one-half of Beavis and Butt-Head.

