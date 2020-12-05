Getty Image
Trump Superfan Jim Jordan Is Being Dragged For A Pandemic Tweet So Dumb People Think It’s A Parody

The Republican party remains slavishly devoted to outgoing president Donald J. Trump. Indeed, a new Washington Post reports that only 25 Republican congresspeople acknowledge that Joe Biden is taking office in a month-and-a-half. But some go above and beyond in their Trump love. Matt Gaetz is one. Jim Jordan is another. A day after the former was dragged for attending a maskless party for young Republicans, the latter is being mocked for a pandemic tweet so dumb people thought it was a parody.

The Ohio representative and suit jacket-hater was taking umbrage with certain recommendations made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the voice of sanity and endless patience during the COVID-19 era. He advised Americans to not travel during the holidays, much as he did during Thanksgiving. Of course, these are mere recommendations. He has no power to stop people from exposing themselves and countless others to a highly contagious disease. And people aren’t listening to him anyway. Jordan is one of them, and as cases have spiked to record numbers — Friday saw 2,637 COVID-related deaths — he decided to thoughtlessly fan culture war flames.

“Dr. Fauci says Americans should “avoid travel” over the holidays,” Jordan wrote. “What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”

Again, Dr. Fauci hasn’t “cancelled” anything. He’s merely begging people to do the sensible, selfless thing and not spread a disease that is worse than it’s ever been. But Jordan’s tweet was so thoughtless, so dangerous, so stupid that people — who may be lucky to have no idea who Jordan is — assumed it was a devastating satire of Republican idiocy.

But people who do know who Jim Jordan is knew that he was just dumb.

There were also familiar memes.

Others pointed out that one of the only reasons Jordan has his job is due to gerrymandering.

And others reminded everyone of his “Gym Jordan” and his still unresolved wrestling scandal.

