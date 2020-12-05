The Republican party remains slavishly devoted to outgoing president Donald J. Trump. Indeed, a new Washington Post reports that only 25 Republican congresspeople acknowledge that Joe Biden is taking office in a month-and-a-half. But some go above and beyond in their Trump love. Matt Gaetz is one. Jim Jordan is another. A day after the former was dragged for attending a maskless party for young Republicans, the latter is being mocked for a pandemic tweet so dumb people thought it was a parody.

The Ohio representative and suit jacket-hater was taking umbrage with certain recommendations made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the voice of sanity and endless patience during the COVID-19 era. He advised Americans to not travel during the holidays, much as he did during Thanksgiving. Of course, these are mere recommendations. He has no power to stop people from exposing themselves and countless others to a highly contagious disease. And people aren’t listening to him anyway. Jordan is one of them, and as cases have spiked to record numbers — Friday saw 2,637 COVID-related deaths — he decided to thoughtlessly fan culture war flames.

Dr. Fauci says Americans should “avoid travel” over the holidays. What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 4, 2020

“Dr. Fauci says Americans should “avoid travel” over the holidays,” Jordan wrote. “What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”

Again, Dr. Fauci hasn’t “cancelled” anything. He’s merely begging people to do the sensible, selfless thing and not spread a disease that is worse than it’s ever been. But Jordan’s tweet was so thoughtless, so dangerous, so stupid that people — who may be lucky to have no idea who Jordan is — assumed it was a devastating satire of Republican idiocy.

The Republicans have achieved some sort of singularity where a parody Republican account and an actual Republican account have become indistinguishable. https://t.co/XlbPVNphmV — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) December 5, 2020

This Jim Jordan parody account is brilliant. https://t.co/HHjn1QiOzy — Benn Steil (@BennSteil) December 5, 2020

Honestly can’t even tell if this is parody or not — Regular Bro (@BroRegular) December 5, 2020

But people who do know who Jim Jordan is knew that he was just dumb.

Is there a contest to see who can be the stupidest member of Congress? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 5, 2020

Dear Jim, Sadly I think "Merry Christmas" is being replaced with "Jim Jordan is a fucking idiot." I know that might be hard to wrestle with but you can handle it. Anyway, Jim Jordan is a fucking idiot. And Merry Christmas! Sincerely,

Santa Claus https://t.co/6iq7pdyBz4 — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) December 5, 2020

He’s not canceling anything. The leading infectious disease expert in our nation is recommending that folks not travel this holiday season because of the pandemic that’s killing as many people each day as the attack on Pearl Harbor. Honestly, Gym, keep up. https://t.co/CO291dMuDp — Aaron Mahnke (@amahnke) December 4, 2020

It's completely wild to me that this guy is an elected official. https://t.co/av43ZoZAJS — Sara Amato (@saamato) December 4, 2020

I cant believe you're an elected official. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 4, 2020

It's hard to imagine there's a congressman stupider than Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz put together, but here we are. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) December 5, 2020

There were also familiar memes.

Love how you “connected the dots” there, Jim. 🙄. Clearly a recommendation to avoid unnecessary travel during a pandemic is the same a cancelling “Merry Christmas”. You Nut job. pic.twitter.com/YjLmqaucOm — LookForward (@l_lpal) December 5, 2020

Others pointed out that one of the only reasons Jordan has his job is due to gerrymandering.

This is why Jim Jordan wins in his district.

Gerrymandering.

It's like the district line swerves around willy-nilly just to include the Republicans on the street.

Describing Jordon in one word – dick. pic.twitter.com/usd8ocFEJb — Angela M 🌺 🌎 (@angetarantula) December 5, 2020

And others reminded everyone of his “Gym Jordan” and his still unresolved wrestling scandal.