Earlier this month, rumors began swirling that Pete Davidson may be ready to take to the skies for a zero gravity brodown with Jeff Bezos. On Monday, Bezos’ Blue Origin confirmed that the SNL star will indeed be part of the spacecraft’s crew when it blasts off on March 23. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anyone, but Jimmy Kimmel thinks there might be something a little more to it than that, especially given the timing.

As most people know, Davidson—for reasons beyond this writer’s comprehension (and the comedian’s own)—is a notorious ladies’ man, and has been dating Kim Kardashian since late 2021. This latter fact does not sit well with Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, and Kanye and Davidson have been engaging in a serious game of one-upmanship for months. And Kimmel thinks that Davidson’s upcoming out-of-this-world adventure could be related to his ongoing beef with Ye. As he said on Monday night:

“Seats are filling up for the next Bezos pocket rocket launch, and you know who’s going up? Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson will take a Blue Origin flight into space next week. Amazing. Did Kanye really cyber bully Pete Davidson off the Earth? Actually, the reason [Pete’s] doing this is in order to understand Kanye better, he’s visiting his home planet. I guess now we know there’s no drug test to go into space, huh?”

You can watch the full clip above (which begins around the 6:00 mark).