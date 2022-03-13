Kanye West has spent much of the year attacking Pete Davidson, who is now dating Kim Kardashian, through his songs, videos, and Instagram posts. Through it all, Pete’s responses have been limited, but enough seemed to be enough for the SNL comedian as he decided to take a moment to respond to Kanye’s antics. His response came via text messages, which were shared through screenshots posted to Instagram by SNL writer Dave Sirus.

Earlier Sunday morning, Kanye shared an Instagram post in which he once again expressed his frustration with his daughter North’s use of TikTok, as well as her attendance at the “godless Sierra Canyon school.” “I said I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney,” he wrote. As a result, Pete decided to text Kanye and ask him to “take a second a calm down.” After calling Kim the “best mother I’ve ever met,” Pete added, “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*ck up.” Kanye then asked for his whereabouts, to which Pete replied, “In bed with your wife.”

Pete tried to schedule a meet-up with Kanye, who told him to come to Sunday Service if he wants to talk to him. In a new video, Kanye spoke about the text messages. “At this point, it’s going too far,” he said. “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife. He texts me, talking about bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife. And it’s like, well, who’s watching my children?” He added, “Kim gets Black people out of prison, you know who puts them in prison? The person that the boyfriend has a tattoo of,” which is a reference to Pete’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton.

In additional videos, Kanye accused Kim of keeping North away from him by not letting him go to his Donda 2 listening party in Miami, as well as a basketball game for his Donda Sports Academy team in Chicago.