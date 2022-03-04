If Jeff Bezos has been looking to secure a captive audience with Pete Davidson in order to learn how to harness his newly acquired BDE, there couldn’t be a more perfect place to do it than outside Earth’s atmosphere. According to new reports, just such a get-together could be in their shared future. According to Page Six, the SNL comedian and the Amazon founder are close to finalizing details on a deal that would allow them to take their bromance to the next level with a space flight aboard Bezos’s Blue Origin spacecraft.

Back in January, Davidson and current woman-who-bizarrely-finds-Davidson-attractive (and no, I’ll never get it so don’t even try to explain it) Kim Kardashian were seen having dinner at Bezos’s home in Los Angeles. The details are sketchy in terms of how their relationship progressed from a casual couples dinner to space travel buddies, but sources tell Page Six that Davidson is close to signing a deal to hop aboard an upcoming Blue Origin flight.

“Pete is excited,” a source close to Davidson told Page Six. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized. He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”

No details about when the flight might happen have been released, but Davidson unfortunately won’t be the first celeb to head to infinity and beyond with Bezos. In October, legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner hopped aboard a Blue Origin flight and, at age 90, became the oldest person to ever travel to space.

(Via Page Six)