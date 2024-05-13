Much of the time, celebrity memoirs lead to oversharing and too much saturation for any given celebrity. That was not the case with Julia Fox, whose unsolicited advice for Pete Davidson perked up ears at around the same stage that most people tune out a “memoir era.” The same goes for Julia’s revelations about her bizarre Kanye West situationship of late 2021-early 2022. To briefly recap, the two revealed that the were dating in December 2021, and by February 2022, Julia let everyone know that they were dunzo. Then she told Drew Barrymore that dating Kanye was like having a second baby because he wanted her focus on him 24/7.

Fox further revealed that she and Kanye had never had sex (even though offered a “boob job” to her), and maybe considering those exhaustive details, it isn’t much of a stretch to learn that Julia has been celibate for “2.5 years,” which (if accurate) means that she hasn’t done the deed since pre-Kanye.

Yup. According to Page Six, Fox popped up on a response thread to a Bumble ad that appeared in a TikTok video. The ad in question involved billboards reading, “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

Julia’s response? “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

Choice replies included both “Yesss Julia Fox!!! Same. What a stupid ad … celibacy is truly a special kind of power.” And honestly, good on Julia Fox for knowing what she wants — and doesn’t want in life.

(Via Page Six)