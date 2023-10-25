If it feels like there are too many celebrity memoirs coming out these days, then you can probably thank the Hollywood strikes because these authors are able to promote their wares whereas actors cannot currently promote struck work. However one of the more juicy-sounding titles happens to be Down The Drain by Julia Fox. She discussed her previous drug addictions and unusual relationship with Kanye West. Some of that information was not flattering at all to Kanye, but he hasn’t publicly pushed back much.

As well, Julia discussed her past work as a dominatrix, and that included details on how to best wear latex and so on. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Fox has elaborated more, and that includes suggesting that a certain SNL would benefit from visiting such a… performer:

“I think he probably needs to see a dominatrix. I could see him really liking the deprecation, like, ‘you’re a little b*tch,’ things like that. I could see him getting off to that. Just a hunch.”

Well! It’ll be entertaining to see if Pete responds, and surely, he would do so with good humor, but Julia made this statement during the Vanity Fair lie-detector test. In doing so, she discussed how she used to engage in “ball-busting.” She admitted that she would do so again for “free.” Your move, Pete Davidson.

