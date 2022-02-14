Julia Fox Kanye West Kenzo
Getty Image
Music

Who Has Kanye West Dated Since Kim Kardashian? A Timeline

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

In February 2021, it was reported that Kanye West (aka Ye) and Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce, and months later, Kardashian spoke more about the reasons behind the split. While West has attempted to revive the relationship on multiple occasions since then (including earlier today), he has also gotten back out there and tried the dating scene.

Ye’s recent romantic history has been lively since the Kardashian break-up, so let’s break down the timeline of who he has dated post-Kim.

Irina Shayk (June 2021)

Irina Shayk 2021
Getty Image

Although West and Shayk’s time as a couple only started in 2021, she’s been on the rapper’s radar for a while (as Glamour notes): He name-dropped her on 2010’s “Christian Dior Denim Flow” and she later appeared in his video for “Power” and walked in Yeezy fashion shows.

The two first went public with their relationship in early June 2021, when they were seen together at a luxury French hotel for Ye’s birthday, as TMZ reports. In July, reports surfaced that West and Shayk’s relationship was slowing down, but a source called those reports inaccurate. Either way, in August, People reported West and Shayk had broken up.

Mystery woman (January 2022)

kanye west sells tank
Getty Image

West had a busy January 2022 and he got started right away: On New Year’s Day, he was spotted with a mystery woman at a Miami hotel. This came right around the time Ye started seeing…

Julia Fox (December 2021)

Kanye West Julia Fox
Getty Image

Also on New Year’s Day, West and Fox had dinner at Carbone in New York City. Fox later described the date in Interview, noting she and Ye met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and that they flew to New York City together to see a Broadway production of Slave Play. Then they went to Carbone, which was followed by a trip to a hotel suite decked with an entire new wardrobe for Fox.

From there, the two popped up in headlines regularly, like when Fox gave her and Ye a celebrity couple name (“Juliye”) and when it was reported a few days ago that they were in an open relationship. Now, it appears they’re in no relationship at all, as Fox seemingly confirmed their breakup on social media, writing, “Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!” A representative for Fox also told E! and Page Six, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

As for what’s next for Ye, he’s still interested in reconciling with Kardashian, as he wrote on Instagram today, “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY […] I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
×