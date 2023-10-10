“Praise God” rapper Kanye West’s love life and intimate moments with his alleged new wife, Bianca Censori, have produced more than a few NSFW moments in the media. But if you thought it would die down soon, more details about West’s romantic pursuits are resurfacing thanks to his former fling, Julia Fox. In her new book, Down The Drain, the actress outlined her whirlwind relationship with the mogul from when he asked her to be his girl and beyond. So, what does Fox say about West in the memoir?

According to People, although Fox does not explicitly name West in the literal work, the timeline aligns with the period in which they were involved. In one passage, Fox alleged that West almost immediately had his team intervene with her fashion choices. She also accused West of treating her like “a show monkey.” One excerpt highlighted by the outlet suggested that West offered to pay for a “boob job” for Fox.

“His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” penned Fox.

Fox also revealed that when asked to be West’s girlfriend, she initially declined the offer, to which he reportedly replied, “If you’re worried about me embarrassing you, I wouldn’t do that. You have a son, and my mom was a single mom.”

Fox began promoting the book as early as March 2022 when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. When asked on the red carpet about its then progress, she said, “I don’t want to give too much of it away because I’m very superstitious. So I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished. It’s so far a masterpiece if I do say so myself… it was a memoir at first, but now it’s just like my first book.”

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1508642408958885889/video/1

The book also explores other parts of Fox’s life, including her usage of drugs, rebellious childhood, and film career.

Fox’s new book, Down The Drain, is out now. Find more information here.