Julia Fox Seemingly Confirms Her And Kanye West’s Breakup

In recent days, it has been reported that Ye (aka Kanye West) and Julia Fox’s relationship has been on the downtrend recently. Now, it appears Fox has confirmed that and more: Based on how she tells it, it looks like she and Ye have broken up.

Pop Crave reports Fox responded to rumors that she was seen leaving LAX in tears, “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?! and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :).”

Furthermore, a representative for Fox told E! and Page Six, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Meanwhile, hours ago on Instagram, Ye posted about how he is still hoping for a reunion with Kim Kardashian, writing, “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY […] I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER […] PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.” In a post shared shortly after, he asked that if fans see “Skete” (it’s believed this is referring to Pete Davidson) in real life, they “SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”