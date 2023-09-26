Remember when Kanye West and Julia Fox dated? That was a fun three months? six months? seven years? (you could tell me it lasted any amount of time and I would believe you) of our lives. Since the breakup, Fox has revealed that the reason she started the relationship was to distract the rapper from bugging his ex-wife and mother of his kids, Kim Kardashian (“I was like, oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case”).

Fox also recently confessed that she and West never had sex.

In an interview with the New York Times, Fox was asked if she always knew sex was going to play a big part in her memoir, Down the Drain. “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?” she answered. “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on…’ So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.” There’s nothing about Fox’s sex life with West, however. “Because there, like, wasn’t any,” the Uncut Gems star said. “It wasn’t really about that.”

They were too busy hoarding the world’s supply of denim to have sex.

Down the Drain comes out on October 10th.

(Via the New York Times)