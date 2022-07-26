Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert famously did not graduate high school and holds a GED. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with this; however, Boebert refuses to brush up on the U.S. Constitution and only really pays attention to the Second Amendment because Guns. That puts her right in line with the current Supreme Court mix, but nonetheless, Boebert has a willful lack of a grasp about the branches of government (as laid out by the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause ) and why those powers are so important to separate.

Previously, Boebert strutted onstage at Cornerstone Christian Center and declared, “The church is supposed to direct the government.” She clearly doesn’t give a hoot about Founding Father Thomas Jefferson’s celebration of the “wall of separation between Church & State.” Yet Boebert declared, “I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk that’s not in the Constitution.”

Yet she characteristically ignores the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, and Boebert’s now back to promote her book, My American Life. In doing so, she stopped by to visit with conservative podcaster Graham Allen (host of Dear America), to whom she expressed more Church vs. State confusion:

Lauren Boebert: “The church is supposed to direct government, not the opposite way. The church is supposed to influence govt .. The Bible says that government rests on God’s shoulders.” pic.twitter.com/DbZoxej6Sk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 26, 2022

“The church is supposed to direct government, not the opposite way,” Boebert stated. “The church is supposed to influence govt .. The Bible says that government rests on God’s shoulders.” Yet Boebert (who seems to believe that everyone should be Christian) forgets that Founding Father James Madison declared that no religion should reign superior or be established as a national requirement:

“The civil rights of none shall be abridged on account of religious belief or worship, nor shall any national religion be established, nor shall the full and equal rights of conscience be in any manner, or on any pretext, infringed.”

Granted, this is not too surprising of an outcome, given that Bobert’s someone who can’t separate Samuel Adams and John Adams separate in her own mind. Also, she’s gotta sell those books to the MAGA crowd before they jump ship like Fox and Friends has done. Rough stuff!