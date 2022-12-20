Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert barely won her reelection bid, but she must be feeling secure enough these days in the GOP because she tossed a barb in the direction of (former?) congressional ally Marjorie Taylor Greene. You may have already caught wind of the pre-Christmas scuffle, in which the pair — who seemed to be pretty tight at one time, even coming together to heckle President Biden during a SOTU address — appeared to be at odds over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

More specifically, Greene seemed really steamed about Boebert’s behavior, in which she “childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.” What was the sound bite? While standing alongside Matt Gaetz, Boebert revealed her displeasure at Greene stumping for McCarthy as House Speaker. When prompted by Charlie Kirk on the subject, Boebert took a swing where it hurts most: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 2018 conspiracy theory about Jewish space lasers. Greene tends to grow angry and upset when the subject arises, and Boebert went there in this video clip regarding McCarthy: “I don’t believe in this just like I don’t believe in Jewish space lasers.”

Lauren Boebert blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene for supporting Kevin McCarthy: “I don’t believe in this just like I don’t believe in …Jewish space lasers.” pic.twitter.com/MwqGpF50U7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 19, 2022

Boebert prefaced her remarks with this: “I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in.” The space laser thing, though, is a blow to Greene, who responded with a dig at how Boebert nearly lost her seat during the midterm elections.

Yet perhaps Boebert wants to put some real distance between herself and far-right politicians including Greene. Whatever the case, Boebert’s going in hard with public appearances. Here she is discussing how “I’ve grown, I’ve been refined, and I’m ready to lead with strength and grace.”