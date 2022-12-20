It wasn’t that long ago that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were a kind of not-so-dynamic duo. They both stormed into Congress three days before the Jan. 6 riot, which they helped talk up. They both heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union this year (though only Boebert did so while he was talking about his dead son Beau). They haven’t teamed up for something awful in a while, and earlier this year they were yelling at each other. That may explain why on Monday Greene took some time to drag her onetime friend.

The Marge Greene / Lauren Boebert feud that I have predicted for a year is officially ON. pic.twitter.com/7qW2l4k6vH — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2022

“I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes,” Greene tweeted, alluding to the re-election race that Boebert very nearly lost.

Marge went on: “She gladly takes our $$$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.”

She then pivoted away from party in-fighting to slam a greater foe (while still subtly jabbing at Boebert). “The country is facing extremely difficult times. Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites.” She concluded, “Save America! Defeat the Democrats!”

It’s another sign of Republicans in disarray. The party hasn’t been doing so hot, and not only because of the “red wave” that failed to happen during the midterms last month. The party is split between the MAGA unit, which includes both Greene and Boebert, and those who want to finally move on from the possibly doomed Donald Trump. But now that Greene and Boebert are feuding, it’s clear there’s in-fighting even in certain factions of the party.