MAGA cheerleaders Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene both lean to the far right, and both of them love to troll on Twitter. They also teamed up to heckle President Biden while he discussed his dead son, Beau, and Boebert later tried to defend herself to little avail. Yet as it turns out (according to a new report from Politico), Boebert actually doesn’t like being associated with Greene, and things are getting ugly between the two GOP-ers.

An intended distancing makes sense for Boebert, who already is so controversial that she has no guaranteed path to reelection in Colorado. Greene is even more extreme in her behavior, having called for “marshall law” after Trump’s election loss and having actually tried to link Satan and the Catholic Church, and there’s a decent chance she’ll be barred from ballots altogether. Also, Boebert would absolutely like to remain friends with Ted Cruz, who is super conservative but still falls within his party lines without publicly pushing conspiracy theories.

That’s Greene’s behavior, for sure, and Politico summed up the budding animosity between Boebert (“who’s seen as more of a party team player” and “detests” any public linking of herself with the the QAnon congressman) and Greene. They reportedly clashed during a House Freedom Caucus held near the U.S. Capitol “over Greene’s appearance at a February event organized by a known white nationalist.” Here’s more:

Their confrontation grew so heated that at least one onlooker feared the Greene-Boebert back-and-forth might escalate beyond the verbal cage match had another board member not stepped in to de-escalate, according to a GOP lawmaker who was granted anonymity to describe what happened. The incident was confirmed by three people connected to the Freedom Caucus, whose members largely avoided public criticism of Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) at the time and focused their discontent on the event organizer, Nick Fuentes.

Yep, when you’re a Republican who’s lost Lauren Boebert, that says a lot. She loves to anger people and dabble in controversy, but she draws the line at the QAnon cult-mindset and rambling about “Jewish Space Lasers.” Actually, it sounds like (as far as Congress goes) only Matt Gaetz really likes to hang with Greene, and since we all have heard what Matt Gaetz has been up to, that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement. Also, making Lauren Boebert look more mainstream is certainly quite a feat.

(Via Politico)