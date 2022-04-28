Marjorie Taylor Greene is on a roll after going full soulless ghoul with claims about Satan, the Catholic Church, and migrants. The embattled QAnon cheerleader is looking at the very real possibility of being removed from the 2022 ballot and, after that happens, losing her congressional seat. She is incensed that she had to go to court over this mess, and of course, she began her testimony with a straight-up lie under oath, and she of the “gazpacho police” tweet is on the hook for another gem.

The MAGA enthusiast stopped by Fox News to chat with Laura Ingraham, where the two pretended that a report about Greene’s texts to Mark Meadows were lies, all lies. The congresswoman had testified that she hadn’t called for martial law as reported, but the texts told another story. CNN had revealed that Greene had pushed for “Marshall law,” and of course, the spelling there says everything (arguably almost as much as advocating that Trump should have directed the military to take over law enforcement duties to upend the “stolen” election). To refresh, here’s that text:

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

Ingraham was more than happy to support Greene’s lies and allow her to insist that she didn’t remember advocating for martial law on text.

Greene says she doesn’t recall advocating for martial law and she doesn’t recall if those are her text messages pic.twitter.com/LpzoZVXoHJ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2022

And the fact that Greene is lying isn’t surprising, but it’s sure something that Fox News went ahead and used “Marshall Law” without the quotes. People definitely noticed.

