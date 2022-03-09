Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert let the world know that she isn’t really keeping track of what’s happening in Russia these days. She does, however, remain dedicated to heckling President Biden while he discusses his late son, Beau, in the most public of forums. And now she’s combined these twin interests (showing off her utter confusion about congressionally-required knowledge and randomly bashing the president) and made everyone wonder what she meant when she compared Biden to “Prince John.”

This went down on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, where Boebert was on hand to discuss gas prices (she’s in favor of the “Drill Baby Drill” tactic) and how Biden was reportedly struggling to immediately replace the 3% of U.S. oil imports that come from Russia. Boebert expressed concern about how this oil might come from Alaska, and she thought Biden would sell it to another country. None of this train of thought made sense, and then she called him “Prince John,” and said, “[T]hey are taxing us into poverty.”

One of many possible interpretations for “Prince John” would have been the antagonist of Disney’s 1973 version of Robin Hood, but surely, this wasn’t what Boebert was actually referencing, right? Well, Boebert clarified in the harsh light of day, and yup. Also, she believes that “Prince John > Joe Biden.”

For the record, Prince John > Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/mYix5A4VUk — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2022

Alright. Boebert wants everyone to know that the crying and thumb-sucking Robin Hood nemesis is preferable to Biden. She did make part of her reference relevant (to the claim that she’s attempting to make), since John’s brief tenure only spread poverty, but as for what this has to do with gas prices and Russia invading Ukraine, well, someone will have to ask for further explanation (if there is one).