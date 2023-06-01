Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert has been raging for weeks on subjects related to the debt ceiling, and she’s been ranting for days about the deal waged by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden. Granted, she’s also been preoccupied lately with the “unbecoming” congressional hoodie of John Fetterman and taking continued swipes at Bud Light, but one would imagine that showing up for the House vote on the debt ceiling deal, known as the Fiscal Reponsibility Act of 2023 or H.R. 3746, would be a top priority.
Not so much, apparently. Boebert has been mightily tweeting against the deal and vowing, “You can count me as a NO on this deal.”
Our base didn’t volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden.
Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them.
You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2023
And yet, she didn’t make it on time for the Wednesday evening vote, during which the House passed the bill (which awaits further action by the Senate). As noted by Axios Capitol Hill reporter Juliegrace Brufke, “Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly missed the vote, running up the steps right as they gaveled.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly missed the vote, running up the steps right as they gaveled.
— Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) June 1, 2023
For verification purposes, here’s a screencap of the House.gov website that shows Boebert’s status as “Not Voting.”
What happened? Boebert hasn’t delivered a formal statement on her tardiness, nor has she tweeted about the subject. Actually, she hasn’t tweeted at all since this happened. (This must have taken the root out of her toot.) However, in an array of tweets this week, Boebert urged her fellow Republicans to vote against the bill, calling it “classic Washington DC swamp garbage” while adding, “No sensible conservative can vote for this.”
The debt ceiling deal is classic Washington DC swamp garbage.
This Congress promised to be different.
Supporting this deal is stabbing the American people directly in the back.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2023
We got absolutely destroyed in this negotiation.
Zero help from the Senate, either.
No sensible conservative can vote for this. https://t.co/pmc6cCkIX5
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2023
.@RepNancyMace lays out in great detail why this debt ceiling bill is a complete disaster.
Read this thread and understand why every Republican needs to vote NO! https://t.co/xMkR4oacEs
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2023
The usual establishment people are popping champagne over this debt ceiling deal.
It's more worthy of a Bud Light.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2023
Just so we’re all working off the same sheet of music, the IRS gets a 1.75% budget cut in this debt ceiling bill.
Best case scenario, instead of 87,000 new agents for the IRS Army we get about 1,500 less.
That’s not repealing 87,000 IRS agents.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 31, 2023
You’ve got to love how “clawing back” the unspent COVID funds is one of the biggest aspects being touted in this debt ceiling bill.
That should be a given.
The money wasn’t spent. It should go back.
“Clawing back” insinuates they’re going in there like a bunch of lions and…
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 31, 2023
To be fair on that second quote up there, sure, Boebert kept her word on not voting for the bill. Yet she didn’t vote against it either, which is super awkward. So with that said, Twitter user Damon Mast presented, “A play in three (short) acts starring Lauren Boebert.”
A play in three (short) acts starring Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/TnlHkbpR9X
— Damon 🧢🇺🇸💉🇺🇦 (@DamonMast) June 1, 2023