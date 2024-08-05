Even Olympic-level athletes can’t resist a trip to Disneyland.

Southern Methodist University swimmer and Team Paraguay representative Luana Alonso, who competed in the 2020 Olympics and was in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, is in trouble after reportedly making an unapproved visit to Disneyland Paris instead of spending time with her fellow athletes. Hopefully she at least got to ride Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril!

The 20-year-old and budding social media star has also been banished from Olympic Village after “creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” Paraguayan Olympic chief Larissa Schaerer wrote in a statement. The vague wording is intentional, but according to The Daily Mail, Alonso “had been seen walking round in her own choice of outfits rather than the official kit provided by Paraguayan team chiefs,” including “skimpy clothing.”

She has been spotted socializing with other athletes and was said to be distracting her teammates still competing. Alonso checked into a hotel in the French capital and visited high end boutiques and restaurants – and posted photos to her 500,000 followers on social media.

In announcing her retirement on Instagram, Alonso wrote, “It’s official! I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for your support! Sorry Paraguay. I just have to say thank you!” It appears she’s back in the United States, where she can visit Disney World without causing an international incident.

(Via The Daily Mail)