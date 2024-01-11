Is this the year you finally go to Disneyland or Disney World? Or maybe an overseas destination, like Tokyo Disney (including the majestic Tokyo DisneySea), Disneyland Paris, or Hong Kong Disneyland? Or maybe you’ve already been to one of the theme parks but you’re itching to go back. I don’t blame you. There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t think about the rolling boulder in Indiana Jones Adventure, the nostalgic smell of Pirates of the Caribbean (now in candle form!), or the charmingly awkward pre-ride video for Avatar Flight of Passage. There’s never a not-good year to visit the Disney theme parks, in my opinion. But 2024 is shaping up to be a particularly festive one. Here are some of the most anticipated rides, events, and experiences at Disney Parks for 2024.

Fantasy Springs (Tokyo DisneySea) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks) If you haven’t been to Tokyo DisneySea, what are you waiting for? Tokyo DisneySea is widely considered to be the crown jewel of the Disney theme parks. And that was before the opening of Fantasy Springs this June with three themed areas: Rapunzel’s Forest, Peter Pan’s Never Land, and Frozen Kingdom. Have a look here. Pixar Place Hotel (Disneyland Resort) Later this month, Disneyland Resort’s Paradise Pier Hotel will officially transform into Pixar Place Hotel, the first Pixar-themed hotel in the United States. Be sure to book your reservation now (dibs on the WALL-E room).