Is this the year you finally go to Disneyland or Disney World? Or maybe an overseas destination, like Tokyo Disney (including the majestic Tokyo DisneySea), Disneyland Paris, or Hong Kong Disneyland? Or maybe you’ve already been to one of the theme parks but you’re itching to go back.
I don’t blame you. There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t think about the rolling boulder in Indiana Jones Adventure, the nostalgic smell of Pirates of the Caribbean (now in candle form!), or the charmingly awkward pre-ride video for Avatar Flight of Passage. There’s never a not-good year to visit the Disney theme parks, in my opinion. But 2024 is shaping up to be a particularly festive one.
Here are some of the most anticipated rides, events, and experiences at Disney Parks for 2024.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (Disneyland and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom)
Let’s begin with a new ride!
Splash Mountain is gone (but our memories of the Ernest special remain). It’s been replaced — and likely improved — by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a log flume ride based on 2009’s The Princess and the Frog. The attraction follows Princess Tiana, Naveen, and alligator Louis as “they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces, make new friends, and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.”
The steep, thrilling drop at the end remains (Disneyland also features the Southern-inspired Tiana’s Palace restaurant).
Country Bear Jamboree (Disney World’s Magic Kingdom)
For years, I’ve been dreading an announcement that Country Bear Jamboree is closing and being replaced. Because, well, anything would be inferior to animatronic bears singing old-timey songs. But good news: it’s not going anywhere. Country Bear Jamboree (one of the last rides Walt Disney personally oversaw) is getting a makeover. Expect an “Opry-style show with reinterpreted Disney tunes” in different genres, including bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, and rockabilly.
Grizzly Hall, where the Jamboree is held, will temporarily close on January 27 and reopen later this summer. My guy Big Al better still be there.
Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris)
My beloved Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will have new destinations and characters, including Ahsoka. I’m still waiting on Watto, but that’s a good start. Speaking of Star Wars, you can already hear a new playlist from Oga’s Cantina resident Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes-loving droid DJ R3X at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.
All-Day Park Hopper
All-day park hopping is back. This is how it should have been all along. Since 2021, guests could only go from, for instance, Disneyland to Disney California Adventure after 2 pm (with a Park Hopper pass, of course), but now you’ll be able to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, then Radiator Springs, then back to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance whenever you want.
Pixar Fest (Disneyland)
Ahead of the release of Inside Out 2, Pixar Fest is returning to Disneyland Resort. The “celebration of friendship and beyond,” featuring a popular nighttime show (Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular) and a new parade at California Adventure (Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!), takes place from April 26 through August 4.
Inside Out 2 is the only new Pixar movie coming out in 2024, although Soul, Turning Red, and Luca (one of the best Pixar movies in years) are being released in theaters for the first time after debuting on Disney Plus.
Fantasy Springs (Tokyo DisneySea)
If you haven’t been to Tokyo DisneySea, what are you waiting for? Tokyo DisneySea is widely considered to be the crown jewel of the Disney theme parks. And that was before the opening of Fantasy Springs this June with three themed areas: Rapunzel’s Forest, Peter Pan’s Never Land, and Frozen Kingdom.
Pixar Place Hotel (Disneyland Resort)
Later this month, Disneyland Resort’s Paradise Pier Hotel will officially transform into Pixar Place Hotel, the first Pixar-themed hotel in the United States. Be sure to book your reservation now (dibs on the WALL-E room).
D23
This isn’t parks specific, but D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will run from August 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, down the street from the Disneyland Resort. If it’s anything like previous D23 events, there will be major announcements, including the latest on Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Pixar projects. Maybe some theme park news as well? Or more on the much anticipated Disney Treasure? You can learn more about acquiring tickets here.