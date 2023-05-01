This may come as a surprise but there are such things as [whispers] adult websites. I’m sorry if your monocole just popped out, but it’s true. It was certainly a surprise to marijuana zombie-inspector Marjorie Taylor Greene, who only learned about the online smut thanks to Hunter Biden. She, herself, would never dare to look at a naked body, unless it was a mural of Adam and Eve (or a “polyamorous tantric sex guru”) inside a CrossFit gym.

“Here’s what I found out this week,” she said at the Putnam County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner over the weekend, via Raw Story. “There is a website, you may or may not have heard about it, called Pornhub. It is a disgusting porn website. As a matter of fact, it should be illegal. I can’t even… I don’t even know why it exists.” Here comes the turn toward Hunter:

“But Hunter Biden used to have multiple accounts on this Pornhub pornography sex website.”

What’s your favorite “pornography sex website”? Mine’s probably Netflix.

She continued, “And these aren’t accounts where he can go watch pornography. These are accounts where he posted his sex videos like the ones that are on the Hunter Biden laptop. This week, I found out, you wanna know what? He still has an account on Pornhub where his videos are posted. It’s still live and active. This is the son of the president of the United States.”

If Marjorie Taylor Greene ever becomes president, god help us, her first act in office will be cutting New York out of the United States like that Bugs Bunny sawing Florida GIF. Then she’ll get around to banning all stepmom porn.

(Via Raw Story)