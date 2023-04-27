Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Launched A Bizarre Attack On Stepmoms And People Are Not Having It

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest attack is being roundly criticized for being beyond the pale even for her. In what’s becoming a recurring theme, the Georgia congresswoman went off the rails during a House committee meeting where she essentially implied that stepmoms are not real moms.

The exchange happened during a hearing on COVID school closures, which saw Greene attack American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for adopting her partner’s children. Via Rolling Stone:

“Are you a mother?” Greene asked. Weingarten responded that she is a “mother by marriage.” Weingarten is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and a stepmother to Kleinbaum’s children from her previous marriage. “I see,” Greene responded.

She’s “not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really not a teacher either,” Greene went on to say. “People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother, and not a medical doctor,” Greene added.

Greene was quickly chastised by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Ca.) who instructed Greene to respect the decorum of the chamber.

“The decorum of the attacks on the witness were unacceptable,” Garcia said. “It would be nice if we didn’t attack the witnesses, particularly making a decision about whether or not she is a mother.”

Garcia also posted a video of the encounter on Twitter where Greene was widely slammed for criticizing adoptive parents, particularly given her aggressively anti-abortion chance which hinges on the narrative that babies should be carried to term, under any circumstance, and given up for adoption.

