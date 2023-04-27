Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest attack is being roundly criticized for being beyond the pale even for her. In what’s becoming a recurring theme, the Georgia congresswoman went off the rails during a House committee meeting where she essentially implied that stepmoms are not real moms.

The exchange happened during a hearing on COVID school closures, which saw Greene attack American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for adopting her partner’s children. Via Rolling Stone:

“Are you a mother?” Greene asked. Weingarten responded that she is a “mother by marriage.” Weingarten is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and a stepmother to Kleinbaum’s children from her previous marriage. “I see,” Greene responded. She’s “not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really not a teacher either,” Greene went on to say. “People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother, and not a medical doctor,” Greene added.

Greene was quickly chastised by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Ca.) who instructed Greene to respect the decorum of the chamber.

“The decorum of the attacks on the witness were unacceptable,” Garcia said. “It would be nice if we didn’t attack the witnesses, particularly making a decision about whether or not she is a mother.”

Garcia also posted a video of the encounter on Twitter where Greene was widely slammed for criticizing adoptive parents, particularly given her aggressively anti-abortion chance which hinges on the narrative that babies should be carried to term, under any circumstance, and given up for adoption.

You can see some of the reactions below:

We CANNOT let this die… Marjorie Taylor Greene is now attacking parents who adopt kids. https://t.co/FvWany2t1V — Girl named Jeremy – U.S. Navy (Ret.) (@NikolaiLantsov3) April 27, 2023

This is what happens when you elect people who haven't matured beyond high school to hold public office.#MTG #DumbAsABoxOfRocks https://t.co/uDFqFoqUFa — DUVAL!!! 🙌🏾 Uber Guy in CLE 👋🏾😶 (@DracoMack) April 27, 2023

Even the weirdo conservatives have to be tired of this ghoulish shit https://t.co/2PtffG2ifY — Shawn Jovi (@Simms2673) April 27, 2023

This is incredible. Hard to imagine someone having less class than this. Calling a woman who adopted a kid “not a real mother” reveals how morally bankrupt she is. And none of her Republican colleagues will say a word. Remember, she is a top leader of their party. https://t.co/OqXOKDRBDh — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 27, 2023

I can't think of a more vile person than MTG! Imagine calling an adoptive mother not a real mother! Imagine feigning concern for children whilst promoting the sale of semi- automatic weapons! Imagine harassing survirvors of school shootings! How is she even in Congress??! https://t.co/vKfTG5QYUP — LGLytras (@LianaGLytras) April 27, 2023

So let me get this straight…she believes in forced birth, even if it means the baby is given up for adoption, BUT, if you’re a woman who adopted a child, you’re not a real mother? How does she reconcile this concept? Where is the logic? #MTG #MarjorieIsIgnorantTrash #Adoption https://t.co/Wqibsg9Wra — Millie (@MilOnYourMind) April 27, 2023

My first thought was “she doesn’t have the guts to tell adopted children that their adoptive parents aren’t real parents,” but then I remembered she’s such a sociopath that she’d probably be aroused by it. https://t.co/6K552Jls7j — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 27, 2023

To be clear: Carrying & birthing a child does not make you a mom. Caring for a child makes you a mom. 💙 https://t.co/tkKoBeGbib — Good Trouble (@twinkB23) April 27, 2023

