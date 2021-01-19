Bridgerton is a huge hit for Netflix — and porn websites. Page Six reports that steamy scenes from the Shonda Rhimes-produced drama “have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on adult video-streaming platforms, leaving Netflix executives struggling to yank the unauthorized shared footage.” The same thing happened for HBO with Game of Thrones and Hulu for Normal People, and now it’s Netflix’s turn.

Many clips have already been removed from porn platforms after Netflix issued warnings about “misuse of their intellectual property” — but it’s apparently difficult for the streaming giant to keep up with the shady business of rogue online smut. “It’s been particularly distressing for [Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page], two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way,” the insider said.

The same insider also complained that to “peddle scenes as pure smut is beyond the pale,” which is a very British way of saying “just subscribe to Netflix, you creeps.”

Dynevor told the Guardian that her sex scenes, whether with a partner or solo, were carefully choreographed. “We would rehearse the sex scenes like stunts,” she said. “I would literally know exactly where a guy was going to put his hand at what moment. And we’d have props, like mats, that went in between us… I never really felt exposed at all.”

(Via Page Six)