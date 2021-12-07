Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a truly bizarre speech on Tuesday claiming that insurrectionists involved in the Jan. 6th attack on Capitol Hill are being treated poorly “because of the color of their skin.”

Greene was joined by fellow far-right lawmakers Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar as she lamented on the “rights” being denied to the Trump supporters who tried to overthrow our democratic process earlier this year. The trio was part of a Republican-backed report on the conditions faced by MAGA rioters currently being held in a D.C. jail. According to Greene, the criminals who were part of the Jan. 6th insurrection are being treated unfairly compared to other prisoners.

“They were isolated in a separate wing of the jail, where they are abused, where they are ridiculed, where they are mocked because of their political beliefs and because of Jan. 6 and because of the color of their skin,” Greene said after claiming the prisoners were also denied access to education curriculums, job training, and mock-trial exercises provided by visiting law students.

Greene went on to rail against the system for forcing the majority white, male insurrectionists currently being housed in the jail to “denounce President Trump” and for treating the prisoners like cult members.

“They are told that their views are the views of cult members,” Greene said. “These are men that, every single night at nine o’clock, they put their hand over their heart and sing the national anthem voluntarily.”

Yeah … that doesn’t sound like cult behavior at all.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that the January 6 defendants are told "they have to denounce President Trump. They are told that their views are the views of cult members." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C9Mjj0BitG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2021

Oddly enough, Greene’s grievance with the prison system seems to be focused on how one jail is treating insurrectionists and not the larger, more perverse problems facing incarcerated individuals of color. That might be because she allegedly helped the criminals housed in the D.C. jail plan their attack on her fellow members of Congress, or it might just be because she hasn’t gotten around to visiting Riker’s Island yet. Who knows?

You can watch the full video below:

(Via Raw Story, Aaron Rupar, and C-SPAN)