Here’s to copy editors! They clean up sloppy copy, make writers sound smarter than they perhaps are, and catch grammatical errors so egregious they can sometimes invert what you actually mean to say. That’s what happened to Donald Trump Saturday. The president-turned-failed blogger released another of his glorified press releases, and clearly no one bothered to give it a once-over because he perhaps inadvertently called BS on himself.

This… doesn’t say what Donald Trump thinks it does. pic.twitter.com/uhpS4EO6nv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 5, 2021

Apropos of nothing much at all, the guy who’s having trouble launching his own social media platform decided to tweet once again about how he lost re-election by millions of votes. “Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!” Trump wrote.

One problem: that double negative has him saying unflattering things about both himself and all his 2020 dead-enders, such as the guy who sells pillows. Presumably Trump didn’t mean to call people who believe in baseless voter fraud nonsense “very stupid,” much less “very corrupt.” He probably just doesn’t know what words mean.

Whatever the case, calling people who believe in 2020 election balderdash “very stupid” is perhaps the most truthful thing he’s ever said.

Meanwhile, it’s been over a year since Trump’s re-election hopes were dashed after more people voted for his successor than for him. Since then he’s continued to spread lies, although at least one of his former close allies, Michael Cohen, has a theory about that: He’s not doing it so he can win back his old job in 2024. He’s doing it so he can grift his cash-strapped supporters out of money.

(Via The Daily Beast)