Marjorie Taylor Greene recently avoided the fate that befell Madison Cawthorn, which leaves her plenty of time to do what she does best: dropping deranged conspiracy theories. The Georgia lawmaker, who’s angry that people don’t think she’s smart just because she thinks Nancy Pelosi runs a “gazpacho police,” went on her podcast to warn people about something that will definitely happen: The government, she claims, will force you to eat “fake meat” that Bill Gates made in a “peach tree dish.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

“You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” Greene told her followers. “They want to know when you’re eating,” she continued. “They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

And what happens if you don’t eat this non-meat made by the co-founder of Microsoft? “You’ll probably get a little zap inside your body and that’s saying ‘No, no. Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat, from Bill Gates.”

But that’s not all. “They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent,” Greene added. “I mean what else do these people want to know?”

It’s a perfect Greene gaffe: a kooky conspiracy theory told with a surreal confusion of words. Social media made much of her decimation of the term “petri dish.”

