After spending her first two years in Congress quickly becoming a pariah and being stripped of her committees for spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, Marjorie Taylor Greene has somehow become a rising star in the Republican Party. The Georgia congresswoman threw her support behind Kevin McCarthy during the contentious Speaker of the House vote, and she could be seen acting as a messenger for former president Donald Trump during the proceedings.

Greene has since been appointed to new House committees, including a controversial subcommittee investigating the pandemic, and if Steve Bannon is to believed, she might be on her way to being Trump’s running mate in 2024. The former president reportedly wants a female candidate on the ticket this time around, and Greene thinks she could be the one. Via NBC News:

“This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” said Steve Bannon, the former top Trump aide who hosts the War Room podcast, where Greene has been a guest. “She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back,” he added, referencing Roberts, the late political reporter who worked for NPR, ABC News and other outlets.

A second source also told NBC News that Greene’s “whole vision is to be vice president.” However, Greene only needs to take a look at Nikki Haley (and countless others) to see how fickle Trump’s loyalty can be. Haley was a faithful defender of his administration, and for her loyalty, Trump reportedly refused to appoint her to Cabinet positions or even consider her as a potential replacement for Mike Pence because Haley has a “blotchy” complexion. So, you know, good luck with that.

(Via NBC News)