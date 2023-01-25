Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is On The ‘Short List’ To Be Trump’s 2024 Running Mate, According To Steve Bannon

After spending her first two years in Congress quickly becoming a pariah and being stripped of her committees for spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, Marjorie Taylor Greene has somehow become a rising star in the Republican Party. The Georgia congresswoman threw her support behind Kevin McCarthy during the contentious Speaker of the House vote, and she could be seen acting as a messenger for former president Donald Trump during the proceedings.

Greene has since been appointed to new House committees, including a controversial subcommittee investigating the pandemic, and if Steve Bannon is to believed, she might be on her way to being Trump’s running mate in 2024. The former president reportedly wants a female candidate on the ticket this time around, and Greene thinks she could be the one. Via NBC News:

“This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” said Steve Bannon, the former top Trump aide who hosts the War Room podcast, where Greene has been a guest.

“She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back,” he added, referencing Roberts, the late political reporter who worked for NPR, ABC News and other outlets.

A second source also told NBC News that Greene’s “whole vision is to be vice president.” However, Greene only needs to take a look at Nikki Haley (and countless others) to see how fickle Trump’s loyalty can be. Haley was a faithful defender of his administration, and for her loyalty, Trump reportedly refused to appoint her to Cabinet positions or even consider her as a potential replacement for Mike Pence because Haley has a “blotchy” complexion. So, you know, good luck with that.

